The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Joseph Russo's avatar
Joseph Russo
3d

New York is famous for kicking the can down the road, so it’s no surprise that they have they are addressing this issue buy not addressing it. I hear coaches call it “self inflicted wounds”. When George Pataki was elected Governor in November of 1994, it sent a clear message to the powers that be in Albany. Twelve years of Mario Cuomo had devastated the economy. The economy got better, but the powers that be kept grinding away and the September 11th terrorist attack didn’t help matters. New York State spending has grown materially faster than inflation—by roughly 50% to 100% more over the last two decades. Also not helpful! With inflation going up again, we are in big trouble. When the impacts of AI reach their peak, the population loses will be worse than the early Nineties. I don’t have an answer, but I’m sure it’s not Mayor Mamdani!

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
3d

You nailedit again. thanks

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