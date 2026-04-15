New York’s budget is late—again. It was due April 1, but as is usually the case, Albany isn’t just behind the curve—they’re missing the point entirely.

And what is Albany fighting over?

Margins. Tweaks. Temporary relief.

In most cases, they’re trying to unwind the excesses of the past—rolling back policies driven by special interests and scrambling to ease the affordability crisis they helped create.

None of it is bold. None of it is future-looking.

Meanwhile, they’re about to spend nearly $40 billion on education—record funding—without any serious debate or even an acknowledgment that the economy those students are being prepared for is in the midst of the most radical change since the industrial revolution.

That’s the real story.

Because while Albany is focused on yesterday’s problems, the economy is being reshaped in real time.

I’ve written at length about what’s coming.

AI technologists, the people actually building these systems, have been issuing increasingly stark warnings about the impacts on labor markets.

This week someone in Washington actually woke up. U.S. Senator Mark Warner is sounding the alarm, warning that AI-driven disruption will hit faster and harder than expected and that we are not ready.

Recent college graduate unemployment is already around 9 percent, and he’s warning it could surge to 25 percent or more within just a few years—a level that would fundamentally break the entry-level job market.

That’s not some distant risk. That’s the near future.

And yet, New York’s answer is to bumble away, doubling down on an education system built for the last economy.

More funding. More programs. More of the same. And the same isn’t performing that great to begin with!

No plan for AI. No rethink of higher education. No acknowledgment that the value of a traditional degree is being called into question in real time.

That’s not adaptation. That’s inertia.

And it’s happening as the warning signs are already flashing across the state.

In New York City, more businesses are closing than opening for the first time since COVID, according to the Citizens Budget Commission.

Upstate, Western New York has lost roughly 17,400 residents since 2020.

People are leaving. Businesses are closing. Opportunities are shrinking.

That’s not politics. That’s a pattern.

First the opportunities shrink. Then the businesses follow. Then the people leave.

Now imagine what happens when the next wave hits.

If entry-level, white-collar jobs—the very jobs college graduates rely on—are hollowed out by AI, the entire premise of the current education pipeline starts to break down.

And New York is nowhere close to ready.

We need broad, fundamental, future-oriented change. Instead, Albany is trying to patch a self-inflicted affordability crisis with band-aids on bullet holes.

It won’t work.

This isn’t mismanagement, it’s denial.

The economy is changing. The jobs are changing. The future of work is changing.

And Albany is still governing like its business as usual.

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