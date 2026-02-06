We’ve spent a lot of time here at The Blog to Save NY explaining how Albany’s energy agenda shows up in the real world — not in press conferences, not in climate roadmaps, but in the one place regular people actually feel policy:

Their utility bill.

Now the consequences are no longer creeping. They’re landing all at once. Families who never thought twice about keeping the heat on are staring at winter bills that look like car payments. Seniors on fixed incomes are doing the math between prescriptions and electricity. Small businesses already squeezed by inflation are absorbing costs they can’t pass on.

And in a political environment where most elected officials still talk about “long-term transition benefits,” one county executive just described what’s happening in plain English.

Anthony Picente, the Oneida County Executive, gets it.

In a formal letter to the Governor, he says what Albany avoids: winter electric bills are already two to three times higher for many households than just a few years ago, and families are being forced to choose between necessities just to keep the lights on.

That’s not rhetoric. That’s reality.

He also highlights a fact that completely reframes the affordability debate: only about 40 percent of an electric bill is the electricity itself. The rest is delivery costs and state-mandated charges.

In other words, more than half the bill is the result of policy decisions, regulatory structures, and programs layered on by the state.

Which leads to the part Albany really doesn’t want to talk about.

New York isn’t just a little expensive. It’s one of the most expensive electricity markets in the country. The state consistently ranks among the top ten highest-cost states for residential power.

As of late 2025, the average residential electricity price was roughly 26.5 to 27 cents per kilowatt-hour — about 50 to 62 percent higher than the national average.

This is not a temporary spike. This is a system built to be expensive.

What makes this even harder to defend is that New York is not broke.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) — the state’s energy authority — is sitting on more than $2 billion in cash, with financial documents showing a net position approaching $3 billion. A significant portion of that comes from charges on utility bills — the system benefit and surcharge assessments that show up whether you like them or not.

That money did not fall from the sky. It came from ratepayers. The same ratepayers now opening bills they can’t absorb.

And here’s the part that makes Albany’s inaction stand out even more: other states are already using similar energy-program dollars to give relief back to customers.

States in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) routinely use proceeds to support ratepayers, including direct bill assistance and credits. States like Rhode Island and Connecticut have publicly highlighted efforts to use RGGI funds to provide direct, temporary relief to low-income customers on electricity bills.

Even outside the RGGI region, California — hardly a state known for ignoring climate policy — returns cap-and-trade value to customers through automatic bill credits. In other words, using climate or energy-program funds to cushion ratepayers is not radical.

New York is the outlier.

And that’s why Picente’s letter matters. He isn’t asking for a new tax, a bond issue, or a federal bailout. He’s pointing to money already collected from New Yorkers for energy programs and saying: use some of it now to keep people afloat.

He calls for deploying $1.6 billion in system benefit charge funds for direct relief, expanding eligibility for energy assistance, authorizing additional emergency help to prevent shutoffs, and directing regulators to revisit recent rate increases in light of extreme spikes.

The state has tools. The funds exist. The authority exists. Relief is not blocked by physics or markets. It’s blocked by decisions and decision makers..

For years, Albany has told New Yorkers that higher costs are part of a necessary transition. Maybe. But when families start choosing between heat and groceries, the debate stops being abstract. Affordability becomes the test.

One county executive just put that test on the Governor’s desk. What is everyone else waiting for?