A new statewide poll confirms what millions of New Yorkers already know from opening their utility bill: energy costs are out of control.

The survey, conducted by Mercury Public Affairs for the Independent Power Producers of New York, found that 71% of voters say their electricity bills increased over the past year and 68% say costs are “out of control.” Even more telling, 57% say the state’s top energy priority should be affordability — far ahead of environmental goals or reliability concerns.

That finding should surprise no one who has opened a New York utility bill lately. Yet instead of confronting the policies driving those costs, New York Democrats have responded with lawsuits, subsidies, and political theater.

The Grid Is Already Flashing Red

Before we get to the theater, consider what the engineers are saying.

Emilie Nelson, Executive Vice President and COO of the New York Independent System Operator, has warned publicly that the state faces a narrowing reliability margin as aging power plants retire and electricity demand rises. NYISO has already flagged that New York City could face reliability risks beginning in 2026.

This isn’t an abstract wonk concern. In upstate New York, a winter blackout isn’t an inconvenience. It’s a death sentence. Temperatures routinely drop below zero across upstate New York — and families who’ve already replaced their gas heating under state mandates are now entirely dependent on a grid the operator itself is warning may not hold.

During the summer of 2025 the grid issued multiple emergency alerts. That was summer. February is a different story.

New York’s generating fleet is aging rapidly. Thousands of megawatts of capacity are more than 50 years old. Demand is rising as the state pushes electrification of buildings and transportation.

Demand is going up. Supply is being constrained.

And Albany is pretending the problem is utility profits.

New Yorkers are now paying more for electricity that is becoming less reliable. Albany’s Democrats have managed to deliver the worst of both worlds — and they aren’t serious about fixing either one.

Two Performances, Same Result

Take Congressman Josh Riley.

Riley recently filed a lawsuit against the Public Service Commission over a Central Hudson rate increase, casting himself as the great defender of the ratepayer. He’s also launched an entire Congressional caucus — the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus — devoted to energy affordability.

Typical Riley, good branding. Bad math.

Riley carries endorsements from the LCV Action Fund and the NRDC Action Fund — two organizations that have spent years fighting the natural gas resources that 77% of New Yorkers, including two-thirds of self-identified liberals, now say they’d support building if it meant lower bills. His own constituents.

He introduced the “Keep the Lights Local” Act, targeting foreign utility ownership as the villain behind rate hikes. (Interesting choice from a guy whose law firm defended the Maduro family of drug charges in the US). Meanwhile the state mandates he supports are the ones actually driving costs through the roof and squeezing the supply margins that keep the lights on.

It’s a magician’s trick: point the audience at the foreign boogeyman while the CLCPA picks their pocket and darkens their homes.

The second performance is unfolding inside the State Capitol. The Senate’s one-house budget proposal contains plenty of rhetoric about protecting consumers — tighter oversight of utility rate cases, expanded funding for consumer advocates. But at the same time it expands electrification mandates, advances carbon pricing under “cap-and-invest,” and adds new subsidies for electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The response to rising energy costs and rising reliability risks is not to rethink the policies straining the system. It’s to shake a fist at the utilities and promise a few giveaways.

Different performances. Same result.

Meanwhile the poll reveals something Albany’s political class does not want to admit. New Yorkers are more pragmatic than the politicians who claim to speak for them. They support renewable energy — but they also support nuclear power and natural gas when those resources keep electricity affordable and reliable. In fact 77% say they would support building new natural gas facilities if doing so reduced costs, a number that includes two-thirds of liberals.

The public understands something many policymakers refuse to acknowledge: you cannot keep the lights on without reliable power supply.

New York’s energy policy has spent years chasing ambitious climate targets without confronting the basic math of electricity supply. Now the consequences are arriving in the form of higher bills and reliability warnings.

Governor Hochul, on the ballot in November, has finally begun trying to move the goalposts on the CLCPA. Her Democratic colleagues in Albany have not.

Until policymakers confront the basic reality — that New York is constraining reliable energy supply while demand continues to rise — utility bills will keep climbing and the warnings from the grid operator will only get louder.

You cannot legislate physics. And you cannot subsidize your way out of an energy shortage.

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