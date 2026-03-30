The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
1d

Many politicians in NYS are advocating for more wind and solar to replace retiring gas generation. But they’re not the same thing. Solar and wind can displace gas, but they can’t replace dispatchable generation when it’s needed. They may serve a limited role, but what we need now (according to the NYISO) are dispatchable resources… i.e. gas.

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gordon hensley's avatar
gordon hensley
8h

Down this way in metro DC "data centers" have been fingered in public polling as the bad actors -- mostly correct, due to their heavy prevalence in this part of the country, esp northern VA. It seems data centers aren't viewed as pejoratively in NYS.

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