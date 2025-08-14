Governor Kathy Hochul’s new AI Prep program — a $4 million initiative to train a few hundred low-income New Yorkers for artificial intelligence jobs — makes for good headlines. It checks all the right political boxes: innovation, equity, tech-sector growth. But beneath the glossy press release is a fundamental problem: this is the wrong answer to the wrong workforce question.

A Niche Program for a Niche Slice of the Economy

Let’s start with scale. New York has millions of working-age adults, hundreds of thousands of open jobs, and massive churn across every industry. AI Prep will serve perhaps 250 to 400 people over 18 months. That’s not a typo. Even if every graduate landed a great AI job — a big if — it’s a drop in the bucket.

And those jobs? They’re under pressure. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, more than 10,000 U.S. job cuts were directly linked to AI automation, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Entry-level roles have been hit especially hard, with corporate job postings for early-career positions down 15% year over year. In tech, over 27,000 positions since 2023 have been cut specifically due to AI adoption.

The Equity Gap Inside the Equity Program

The Hochul administration is selling AI Prep as a way to open doors for underrepresented and low-income New Yorkers. That’s a worthy goal. But without strong math, coding, and data literacy foundations, many potential participants will be set up to struggle. Those most disconnected from the labor market — the very people state leaders say they want to reach — may need months or years of remedial education and digital literacy support before they can even begin AI-specific training.

The risk is that AI Prep ends up serving the already almost there — participants who are college-enrolled or tech-savvy — while leaving the truly marginalized further behind.

The Bigger Workforce Shift We’re Ignoring

The real story isn’t that AI is creating new jobs. It’s that AI, automation, and digital tools are transforming every job. From construction to accounting, nursing to trucking, the work itself is changing — fast. The most urgent workforce challenge isn’t building a tiny pipeline of AI specialists. It’s equipping millions of workers with the adaptability, tech literacy, and human skills to thrive in a rapidly shifting economy.

Despite all the layoff headlines, AI adoption is still in its infancy — fewer than 10% of U.S. firms are currently using AI to produce goods and services, and only 1% have mature AI deployments that drive major business outcomes.

Other states and countries are getting serious about this. They’re embedding digital skills training in K–12 education. They’re rethinking community college programs to integrate AI and automation awareness into everything from welding to healthcare tech. They’re funding large-scale incumbent worker upskilling so people can keep the jobs they already have as those jobs change.

New York? We’re betting big PR money on a boutique program that will barely register in the broader labor market.

We Need Workforce Policy That Matches the Moment

It’s not that AI Prep is bad. It’s just not enough — not even close. The state should be leading a comprehensive workforce modernization agenda that:

Integrates AI and automation awareness into all job training programs , not just those for tech jobs.

Massively scales digital skills training for mid-career workers at risk of displacement.

Partners with employers across sectors to define the new skill profiles for emerging roles.

Expands wraparound supports so low-income New Yorkers can actually complete training and stay employed.

That’s how you prepare for the workforce of the future — by preparing everyone, not just a select few who win a training lottery.

Until then, AI Prep will be a small, shiny program in a state that is missing the bigger picture: the future of work isn’t coming, it’s here. And we’re still playing catch-up.

