My three-year-old daughter may be the first generation that won't need to 'work' for a living—and that terrifies me.

I've spent my life believing in the dignity of work, it was never a choice. It was bred into me by Mom and Dad and my grandparents. I've always worked and worked hard—perhaps to a fault, as I've allowed work to define too much of who I am.

Professionally, as an economic developer, I helped companies grow—not for headlines (ok sometimes for the headlines) but to create good jobs. Real jobs. The kind that let people build lives, support families, and chase dreams. I saw firsthand how work doesn’t just pay the bills—it gives people self-worth.

When I was at Empire State Development, I’d often refer to what we did—half-jokingly—as God’s work. Because that’s how important I think a job is. Not just for the economy, but for the soul.

But lately, as we watch our three year old daughter grow, I wonder what will replace the structure and purpose that work has provided for countless generations before her.

We’re told the future may not include work as we know it. That AI and automation will handle the necessities, freeing people to pursue creativity, leisure, or self-defined purpose. Some say this is progress. That the old idea of work—routine, structured, driven by need—is a relic.

I’m open to that debate and genuinely trying to consider this future with an open mind. Just because work has shaped humanity for millennia doesn't mean it must continue forever. But I struggle to see how we replace what it provides in our lives and society.

Because work—true, necessary, identity-shaping work—offers something that no amount of leisure or passive income can replicate: a tether to responsibility, to growth, to the people around us.

I use AI in my work every day. Ironically, it hasn’t replaced what I do—it’s freed me to do more of it. More thinking. More problem-solving. Hopefully, more impact. The technology handles some repetitive tasks and increases my efficiency in others, but that hasn’t made me idle. It’s made me more effective.

But I also see—every day—the incredible speed at which AI is improving. What feels like a helpful assistant today will, in just a few years, make entire categories of work obsolete. And that’s where the unease creeps in.

Not because I fear change. But because I worry we’re rushing toward a world where work disappears before we’ve built anything sturdy enough to take its place.

Work isn’t the same as volunteering.

It isn’t a passion project or a pastime.

It has stakes. It has structure. It demands consistency, sacrifice, resilience. And that pressure—the necessity of showing up—can forge meaning in a way that complete freedom alone cannot.

I want my daughter to live in a world of opportunity. But more than that, I want her to matter. To grow strong through effort. To feel the weight and the reward of contribution. To know what she’s made of—not in theory, but in practice.

That’s what work gave me. That’s what I fear she may lose.

I’m not rejecting the future. But I am urging caution. Because what looks like liberation may, without care, become drift. And I’ve seen too many lives built—not broken—by the structure, meaning, and pride that real work can offer.

For my daughter's generation, I hope we can teach them: dignity doesn't come from comfort. It comes from effort. And work, when done with purpose, is not a burden.

It's a blessing I want her to know, in whatever form the future allows.