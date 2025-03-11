Ten years ago, New York’s leaders turned their backs on upstate communities, banning fracking in a purely political move that had nothing to do with science. While Pennsylvania boomed, upstate New York stagnated. A decade later, the world has moved on—New York hasn’t.

In 2014, opponents claimed fracking was unnecessary because energy demand was shrinking. That reality no longer exists. Manufacturing and AI have reversed the trend. Micron’s planned Syracuse semiconductor facility alone will consume more electricity than some entire states. AI data centers are multiplying, hungry for power to feed high-performance GPUs. New York wants to lead in these industries but refuses to acknowledge how much energy they require.

The ironies are thick. Andrew Cuomo, the man who banned fracking, now campaigns as a leading candidate for mayor of New York City—where a crumbling subway system is desperate for the very revenue he once rejected. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who once led the charge against fracking, now serves in the Trump administration, backing policies he spent a career opposing. Their positions on a bevy of issues have “evolved”. New York’s hasn’t.

New York is stuck in a decade-old mistake, clinging to a ban while watching its economic future—and tax revenue—flow across the Pennsylvania border.

What’s Changed Since 2014?

New York banned fracking in fear of hypothetical risks. Ten years later, the facts tell a different story.

Water Contamination? The EPA debunked that myth years ago—no widespread contamination. Even in Pennsylvania, where early mistakes were made, the real issue was bad well construction, not fracking itself. Regulations improved, and today, problems are rare and preventable.

Air Quality? Modern leak detection and capture technology have transformed the industry. Emissions are lower, efficiency is higher, and the old pollution fears simply don’t hold up anymore.

Economic Impact? The Southern Tier’s biggest export today? Jobs. While Pennsylvania added 100,000+ jobs and billions in tax revenue, upstate New York withered. The wealth didn’t disappear—it just went next door.

Regulation? New York has one of the toughest environmental frameworks in the nation. If anyone could have done fracking cleaner and safer, it was us. Instead, we did nothing—while others proved the risks were manageable.

Technology Has Evolved—New York Hasn’t

The fracking industry of today is not the fracking industry of 2014.

Water Recycling: Modern fracking recycles 70% or more of its wastewater, with some operations achieving nearly 100% reuse. On-site treatment eliminates most disposal issues and drastically reduces freshwater consumption.

Bigger Safety Setbacks: Early concerns about fracking being too close to homes and water supplies? Today, setbacks range from 500 to 3,200 feet, depending on the state. New York could set the highest standard in the nation and still allow responsible drilling.

Efficient Drilling: Modern consolidated well pads allow 6–20 wells at a single site, with horizontal drilling extending up to 3 miles underground. That means less land disruption, fewer access roads, and smarter, centralized environmental controls.

New York’s Second Chance

Can the political winds shift? New York needs revenue. The MTA is in crisis. Infrastructure is crumbling. The state is desperate for funding—and yet refuses to tap the billions in tax revenue sitting right under its feet.

Billions in tax revenue could rebuild roads, fund transit, and support public services.

Tens of thousands of jobs could revitalize upstate’s struggling communities.

Domestic energy production would enhance security, affordability, and reliability as demand surges.

At the same time, New York’s energy policy is a contradiction. It demands a carbon-free future while embracing energy-hungry industries. It shuts down power plants without replacements. It imposes mandates without solutions. The result? Fragility. Import dependence. Infrastructure inadequacy.

A decade ago, New York banned fracking based on uncertainty. In his highly criticized report, Dr. Howard Zucker justified the decision by stating, "Until the science provides sufficient information to determine the level of risk to public health from HVHF to all New Yorkers and whether the risks can be adequately managed, DOH recommends that HVHF should not proceed in NYS."

Well, ten years later, the science is in. The risks have been studied, mitigated, and managed in states across the country. The environmental concerns that once fueled opposition have been addressed by technological advancements, while the economic consequences of inaction have only grown more severe.

A decade later, New York has a choice: Stay stuck in the mistakes of 2014, or catch up with the rest of the country.

The evidence is clear. Andrew Cuomo has moved forward. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has moved forward. The world has moved forward. It’s time for New York to do the same.

