The Blog to Save New York

February 2025

January 2025

Albany's Cruel Charade: Empty Laws, Empty Promises, Real Victims
Remember the victory lap Albany took after passing the Child Victims Act?
  
David Catalfamo
The Sleeping Mammoth: How the Corning Tower Could Revive Albany's Heart
My connection to Albany runs deep.
  
David Catalfamo
2
From Truman to Trump: How Musk's DOGE Can Save Taxpayers Billions
The buck stops at DOGE
  
David Catalfamo

December 2024

July 2024

Courage Under Fire: The Attempted Assassination of Trump and Its Implications
Somewhere in Maine, Stephen King is scratching his head.
  
David Catalfamo
1
COVID's Camouflage: How the Pandemic Masked Biden's Age
How old is Joe Biden in COVID years?
  
David Catalfamo
The Oval Office Shuffle & What Might Have Been
You know how sometimes you're at a family gathering, and Uncle Art starts telling the same story about his high school football days for the umpteenth…
  
David Catalfamo

June 2024

