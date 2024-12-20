The Blog to Save New York
A Fracking Shame: Upstate’s Lost Decade
The world has move forward but NY hasn't
Mar 11
•
David Catalfamo
10
The Blog to Save New York
4
Here’s how Trump can kill Midtown tolls AND plug the MTA’s cash hole
As published in the Feb.
Mar 1
•
David Catalfamo
1
The Blog to Save New York
February 2025
Another Voice: Child sex abuse survivors can look downstate for hope
(As appeared in the February 12, 2025 edition of the Buffalo News)
Feb 12
•
David Catalfamo
The Blog to Save New York
January 2025
Albany's Cruel Charade: Empty Laws, Empty Promises, Real Victims
Remember the victory lap Albany took after passing the Child Victims Act?
Jan 22
•
David Catalfamo
1
The Blog to Save New York
The Sleeping Mammoth: How the Corning Tower Could Revive Albany's Heart
My connection to Albany runs deep.
Jan 15
•
David Catalfamo
4
The Blog to Save New York
2
From Truman to Trump: How Musk's DOGE Can Save Taxpayers Billions
The buck stops at DOGE
Jan 4
•
David Catalfamo
1
The Blog to Save New York
December 2024
N.Y.’s broken promise to victims
As appeared in the December 19, 2024 edition of the New York Daily News
Dec 20, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
1
N.Y.'s broken promise to victims
July 2024
Courage Under Fire: The Attempted Assassination of Trump and Its Implications
Somewhere in Maine, Stephen King is scratching his head.
Jul 18, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
2
The Blog to Save New York
1
COVID's Camouflage: How the Pandemic Masked Biden's Age
How old is Joe Biden in COVID years?
Jul 8, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
1
The Blog to Save New York
The Oval Office Shuffle & What Might Have Been
You know how sometimes you're at a family gathering, and Uncle Art starts telling the same story about his high school football days for the umpteenth…
Jul 2, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
2
The Blog to Save New York
June 2024
COVID-19 Early Warning and the Olson Report: Critical Questions Left Unanswered
The release of the Olson report on New York's COVID-19 pandemic response has stirred significant controversy, particularly regarding the origin of the…
Jun 25, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
The Blog to Save New York
Ride Sharing Stories
As is my annoying habit, whenever I jump into an Uber, I strike up a conversation with my driver.
Jun 16, 2024
•
David Catalfamo
2
Ride Sharing Stories
